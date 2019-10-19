UFC Boston Highlights: Dominick Reyes TKO’s Chris Weidman

Dominick Reyes finished Chris Weidman at UFC Boston.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Boston event from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Friday night (October 18, 2019) that aired on ESPN 2.

Reyes made short work of the former UFC middleweight champion. In the first round, Reyes landed a counter left straight hand that dropped Weidman then fought through up kicks and landed three hammer fists to win the fight.

UFC Boston Results: Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Reyes was coming off a controversial split decision win over former title contender Volkan Oezdemir at the UFC on ESPN+ 5 event from the O2 Arena in London, England. After three rounds of a striking affair and both fighters utilizing their gameplans, Reyes won the split decision victory.

Weidman lost to Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in the co-main event of UFC 230. It was a crushing defeat for the former champion and marked his previous bout. Weidman has gone 1-4 in his last five outings.

Before this fight, Weidman had been out of action for more than a year due to a thumb injury. He sustained the injury during his fight against Kelvin Gastelum in July 2017.

