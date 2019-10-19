UFC Boston Highlights: Greg Hardy Defeats Ben Sosoli, Uses Inhaler Between Rounds

Greg Hardy vs. Ben Sosoli actually went the distance at UFC Boston.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC Boston event from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Friday night (October 18, 2019) that aired on ESPN 2.

This wasn’t the most entertaining fight you’ll ever see but it was another fight to get Hardy experience. They punched each other in the face the entire fight that saw Hardy get the better of it. The odd part was the fact that in between rounds two and three, Hardy used his asthma inhaler. Apparently, Hardy was told by a commission member that he was allowed to use it. Hardy won the fight by decision.

Every time the former NFL star fights, he will get criticized due to his history of domestic abuse, and the quality of his opponents, which is exactly the route that Adams took to get this fight booked.

In his previous fight, Hardy smashed Juan Adams at the UFC San Antonio event from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on ESPN. Hardy put in quick work as he rained down strikes to earn the 45-second TKO win.

Prior to this, he picked up his first win under the UFC banner when he scored a TKO victory over Dmitrii Smoliakov in the co-headliner of the UFC Fort Lauderdale event that took place on April 27, 2019, at BB&T Center. Hardy’s promotional debut ended in controversy when he blasted Allen Crowder with an illegal knee to the head at January’s UFC on ESPN+ 1.



