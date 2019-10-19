UFC Boston Highlights: Joe Lauzon Smashes Jonathan Pearce in Nasty Finish

Joe Lauzon beat down Jonathan Pearce at UFC Boston.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Boston event from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Friday night (October 18, 2019) that aired on ESPN 2.

This was a nasty yet impressive performance. In round one, Lauzon locked in a half nelson then smashed him with his right hand until the referee called it off.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Pearce made his promotional debut in this fight after being signed once he finished Jacob Rosales with a punch in Round 3 on a July episode of Dana White’s Contender Series.

Lauzon had been out of action for 16 months as he last competed at UFC 223 in April 2018 where he lost to Chris Gruetzmacher by TKO when he retired on the stool in between the second and third rounds. Before that bout, he was on a two-fight losing streak by losing a decision to Stevie Ray in April 2017 and being finished by Clay Guida in November 2017.

