UFC Boston Highlights: Maycee Barber Smashes Gillian Robertson

Maycee Barber smashed Gillian Robertson at UFC Boston.

The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight bout at the UFC Boston event from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts that aired on Friday night (October 18, 2019) on ESPN 2. Barber doesn’t get paid by the hour as she stunned her early in the first round then swarmed her with strikes up against the fence to earn the TKO victory.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Barber earned a UFC contract once she picked up a TKO victory on Dana White’s Contender Series last summer. Since that time, she has scored back-to-back second-round TKOs in each of her previous fights.

Robertson was coming off an impressive victory over Sarah Frota at the UFC 240 pay-per-view event. This continued all of her wins from going the distance.

