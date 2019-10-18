UFC Boston Highlights: Randy Costa TKO’s Boston Salmon

Randy Costa TKO’d Boston Salmon at UFC Boston.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC Boston event from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts that aired on Friday night (October 18, 2019) on ESPN 2. In the first round, Costa dropped him with a right hand then swarmed him with strikes for the win.

UFC Boston Results: Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

PRECISION 🎯@RandyCosta135 makes every shot in this finishing sequence count #UFCBoston pic.twitter.com/VX2XTMypqQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 18, 2019

