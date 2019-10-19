UFC Boston Highlights: Yair Rodríguez Decisions Jeremy Stephens in Wild Fight

Yair Rodríguez vs. Jeremy Stephens put on a classic fight at UFC Boston.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Boston event from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Friday night (October 18, 2019) that aired on ESPN 2.

This was an incredible fight from start to finish. Things really picked up in the second round when it looked like Rodríguez could’ve finished it at various points by both striking and submissions.

However, Stephens managed to show his heart and survive the beaten to only dish out his own. In the end, the judges gave the win to Rodríguez.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

The sound of that strike! How did Stephens survive!?#UFCBoston pic.twitter.com/MRcXWZfWOz — UFC (@ufc) October 19, 2019

Their first fight took place at the UFC Mexico City event from the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico on ESPN+.

The fight had a bizarre ending as it ended in a no contest just 15 seconds into the fight. It happened once Rodriguez swiped Stephens’ eye and the fight was put on hold. The contest ended as a result because Stephens couldn’t open his eye.

Rodriguez was coming off a spectacular last-second knockout win over Chan Sung Jung at UFC Denver back in November. He has won an impressive nine of his last ten fights and currently boasts a record of 11-2.

Stephens has lost two straight after going on a three-fight winning streak. Prior to UFC 235, he dropped a first-round TKO loss to former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo back in July 2018.

This comes after scoring some of the biggest wins in his pro MMA career. He decisioned Gilbert Melendez at UFC 215 then finished Doo Ho Choi in January 2018 and Josh Emmett the following month. He’s still in search of his first victory in over a year.

