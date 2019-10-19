UFC Boston Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Boston post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Tonight (Oct. 18), UFC Boston takes place inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. In the headliner, Chris Weidman and Dominick Reyes will collide in a light heavyweight tilt. UFC Boston’s co-main event will see Yair Rodriguez go one-on-one with Jeremy Stephens in a rematch. Lightweight action between Joe Lauzon and Jonathan Pearce will also be featured on the main card. Catch live results here.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course, anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Boston card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 12:15 a.m. ET.

