UFC Boston Reebok Fighter Payouts: Jeremy Stephens & Joe Lauzon Top List

UFC Boston is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Boston (also known as UFC on ESPN 6) took place on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The main card aired on ESPN 2 at 9 p.m. ET and the preliminary card on the same network at 6 p.m. ET.

Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman in a light heavyweight bout headlined the show that saw Reyes win by TKO. In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens in a featherweight bout took place and saw Rodriguez win by decision.

Rounding out the six bout main card was Greg Hardy vs. Ben Sosoli in a heavyweight bout, Joe Lauzon vs. Jonathan Pearce in a lightweight bout, Maycee Barber vs. Gillian Robertson in a women’s flyweight bout, and Deron Winn vs. Darren Stewart in a middleweight bout.

Stephens and Lauzon topped the payouts. The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Dominick Reyes: $5,000 def. Chris Weidman: $10,000

Yair Rodriguez: $5,000 def. Jeremy Stephens: $20,000

Greg Hardy: $4,000 def. Ben Sosoli: $3,500

Joe Lauzon: $20,000 def. Jonathan Pearce: $3,500

Maycee Barber: $3,500 def. Gillian Robertson: $5,000

Darren Stewart: $5,000 def. Deron Winn: $3,500

Charles Rosa: $5,000 def. Manny Bermudez: $4,000

Molly McCann: $4,000 def. Diana Belbita: $3,500

Sean Woodson: $3,500 def. Kyle Bochniak: $5,000

Randy Costa: $3,500 def. Boston Salmon: $3,500

Sean Brady: $3,500 def. Court McGee: $15,000

Brendan Allen: $3,500 def. Kevin Holland: $4,000

Tanner Boser: $3,500 def. Daniel Spitz: $4,000