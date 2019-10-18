UFC Boston Results: Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman

UFC Boston goes down tonight (Friday, October 18, 2019) from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.
It’s headlined by a meeting between Dominick Reyes and Chris Weidman in a light heavyweight bout.
Reyes was coming off a controversial split decision win over former title contender Volkan Oezdemir at the UFC on ESPN+ 5 event from the O2 Arena in London, England. After three rounds of a striking affair and both fighters utilizing their gameplans, Reyes won the split decision victory.
Weidman lost to Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in the co-main event of UFC 230. It was a crushing defeat for the former champion and marked his previous bout. Weidman has gone 1-4 in his last five outings.
Before this fight, Weidman had been out of action for more than a year due to a thumb injury. He sustained the injury during his fight against Kelvin Gastelum in July 2017.
The co-headliner will see Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens in a featherweight bout.
Greg Hardy vs. Ben Sosoli in a heavyweight bout, Joe Lauzon vs. Jonathan Pearce in a lightweight bout, Maycee Barber vs. Gillian Robertson in a women’s flyweight bout, and Deron Winn vs. Darren Stewart in a middleweight bout rounds out the six bout main card.
It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC Boston results below:
Quick UFC Boston Results
Main Card (9pm ET/ESPN2)
- Light heavyweight bout: Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman
- Featherweight bout: Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens
- Heavyweight bout: Greg Hardy vs. Ben Sosoli
- Lightweight bout: Joe Lauzon vs. Jonathan Pearce
- Women’s flyweight bout: Maycee Barber vs. Gillian Robertson
- Middleweight bout: Deron Winn vs. Darren Stewart
Preliminary Card (6pm ET/ESPN2)
- Featherweight bout: Manny Bermudez vs. Charles Rosa
- Women’s flyweight bout: Diana Belbita vs. Molly McCann
- Featherweight bout: Kyle Bochniak vs. Sean Woodson
- Bantamweight bout: Randy Costa vs. Boston Salmon
- Welterweight bout: Sean Brady vs. Court McGee
- Middleweight bout: Brendan Allen vs. Kevin Holland
- Heavyweight bout: Daniel Spitz vs. Tanner Boser
**Keep refreshing for live results**