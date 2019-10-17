UFC Boston Weigh-in Results: Main Event Official, Two Fighters Miss Weight

UPDATE: The UFC Boston weigh-in results are in. Manny Bermudez and Deron Winn are the only fighters on the card to have missed weight.

The UFC Boston weigh-ins will take place today (Oct. 17) at 9 a.m. ET.

All 26 fighters on the UFC Boston card are set to tip the scales. UFC Boston will be held inside TD Garden on Oct. 18. Headlining the card will be a light heavyweight bout between former middleweight champion Chris Weidman and Dominick Reyes.

Also tipping the scales will be co-headliners Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez. A heavyweight clash between Greg Hardy and Ben Sosoli is also set for the card. Veteran Joe Lauzon will be back in action to meet Jonathan Pearce. Maycee Barber shares the Octagon with Gillian Robertson, and Deron Winn vs. Darren Stewart will get the main card started.

Here’s a live stream of the UFC Boston weigh-ins courtesy of MMAFighting.

Main Card (ESPN2)

Dominick Reyes (203) vs. Chris Weidman (204)

Yair Rodríguez (145) vs. Jeremy Stephens (145.5)

Greg Hardy (264.5) vs. Ben Sosoli (264)

Joe Lauzon (153) vs. Jonathan Pearce (154.5)

Maycee Barber (126) vs. Gillian Robertson (126)

Deron Winn (188.5)* vs. Darren Stewart (185)

Prelims (ESPN2)

Charles Rosa (144) vs. Manny Bermudez (148)*

Molly McCann (125) vs. Diana Belbita (125)

Kyle Bochniak (145) vs. Sean Woodson (144.5)

Randy Costa (134) vs. Boston Salmon (135.5)

Court McGee (170) vs. Sean Brady (167.5)

Brendan Allen (185) vs. Kevin Holland (183.5)

Daniel Spitz (240) vs. Tanner Boser

*- Fighter missed weight