UFC Brasilia Bonuses: Oliveira & Burns Cash Out

The UFC Brasilia bonuses have been released.

UFC Brasilia took place inside the Ginasio Nilson Nelson earlier tonight (March 14). Headlining the card was a lightweight clash between Charles Oliveira and Kevin Lee. “The Motown Phenom” was looking to keep the momentum going following his head kick win over Gregor Gillespie, while Oliveira hoped to extend his winning streak to seven.

In the end, it was Oliveira who scored the third-round submission victory. Lee had some success in the fight and he even avoided submission attempts on the ground. As they say though, you play with fire and you get burned. Lee went for a takedown but Oliveira locked in a guillotine choke to force the tap.

After the bout was over, Lee attempted to grapple with Oliveira. When referee Mike Beltran told Lee the fight was over, “The Motown Phenom” said he didn’t tap even though he did. Replays revealed that Lee appeared to be unconscious for a second before waking up and thinking he was still in the fight.

The co-main event featured a welterweight bout. Gilbert Burns and Demian Maia did battle but the bout didn’t last long. In a battle of two superb grapplers, Burns showed that he’s also dangerous in the standup. He scored a first-round TKO victory.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Oliveira and Burns. “Fight of the Night” honors went to Maryna Moroz and Mayra Bueno. Moroz defeated Bueno via unanimous decision.

There were no attendance or live gate numbers as this event was closed to the public over fears of the coronavirus.

