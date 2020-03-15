UFC Brasilia Highlights: Charles Oliveira Submits Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira is in the books.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Brasilia on Saturday night (March 14, 2020) from the Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil that aired on ESPN+.

In the third round, Lee went for a takedown but Oliveira managed to get a guillotine choke and Lee tapped although Lee disputed it.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

JUST THAT QUICKLY! 👀



🇧🇷 Oliveira ends the night from #UFCBrasilia. pic.twitter.com/m8uJShU4kc — UFC (@ufc) March 15, 2020

Kevin Lee holds on after @CharlesDoBronxs forces the tap at #UFCBrasilia pic.twitter.com/k7zXrA8E1k — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 15, 2020

Lee had gone 2-3 in his previous five fights heading into this fight. He snapped a two-fight losing streak by KO’ing Gregor Gillespie at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York in his previous fight. Lee made his return to lightweight in this fight after moving to welterweight following his loss to Al Iaquinta in the main event of UFC on Fox 31. He would lose to Rafael dos Anjos in a welterweight bout at the UFC Rochester event from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York on ESPN+. He announced his comeback to lightweight after this setback.

Entering this fight, Oliveira had been on a hot streak that includes six consecutive submission victories. In his previous bout, he KO’d Jared Gordon at the UFC Sao Paulo event from the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Before that, he picked up a TKO win over Nik Lentz at the UFC Rochester event from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York on ESPN+.

UFC Brasilia Results: Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira, Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns

