UFC Brasilia Highlights: Gilbert Burns Finishes Demian Maia

Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns ended in the first round.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Brasilia on Saturday night (March 14, 2020) from the Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil that aired on ESPN+. In the first round, Burns dropped him with a left hook and finished him off with follow up strikes.



Maia submitted Ben Askren at the UFC Singapore event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore in his latest fight. Before that, the former title contender beat Anthony Martin at the UFC Minneapolis event from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota back in June by decision after beating Lyman Good in February via a standing rear-naked choke submission in the first round. This fight snapped a three-fight losing skid to the likes of Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington, and Kamaru Usman all by unanimous decision.

For Burns, he was coming off a decision win over Gunnar Nelson at UFC Copenhagen. He moved up from lightweight to defeat Alexey Kunchenko in his welterweight debut. In all, he was on a four-fight winning streak.

