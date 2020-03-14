UFC Brasilia Highlights: Nikita Krylov Controls Johnny Walker to Victory

Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov actually went the distance.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Brasilia on Saturday night (March 14, 2020) from the Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil that aired on ESPN+.

The story of this fight was the fact that Krylov wanted to take the fight to the ground and found success in doing so. Walker tried his best to get any offense in and did towards the end of the second round. The same occurred in the third round. In the end, the judges gave the win to Krylov.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Stiff right by @KrylovUFC stuns @JohnnyWalker, who responds with a flush spinning backfist 😯 #UFCBrasilia



LIVE NOW ON ESPN AND ESPN+

▶️ https://t.co/FoEzPLxBOB pic.twitter.com/150gS1LRQc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 14, 2020

Walker had been undefeated during his time with the Las Vegas-based promotion. That changed when he was finished by Corey Anderson at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. He picked up KO wins over the likes of Khalil Rountree Jr. and Justin Ledet, as well as Misha Cirkunov on March 2, 2019, at UFC 235 via TKO in the first round. Walker dislocated his shoulder during his celebration after the fight.

Krylov most recently lost to Glover Teixeira at the UFC Vancouver event from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Before that, he defeated Ovince Saint Preux in April with a second-round submission at the UFC 236 pay-per-view event in Atlanta, Georgia. Outside of a loss to Jan Błachowicz by submission, he was 5-2 in his last seven outside of the UFC banner.

UFC Brasilia Results: Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira, Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns

