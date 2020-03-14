UFC Brasilia Highlights: Renato Moicano Taps Damir Hadzovic in Seconds

Renato Moicano vs. Damir Hadzovic didn’t last long.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Brasilia on Saturday night (March 14, 2020) from the Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil that aired on ESPN+.

Moicano came out and got his back right away then locked in the rear-naked choke for the finish inside of a minute.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Decision streak snapped 💥@moicanoufc gets the tap in less than a minute #UFCBrasilia pic.twitter.com/kG3NfvIex7 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 14, 2020

THERE'S THE TAP! 👏



🇧🇷 @MoicanoUFC only needs SECONDS to give us our first finish of #UFCBrasilia. pic.twitter.com/yprCFf1eVO — UFC (@ufc) March 14, 2020

Moicano has gone 2-3 in his previous five fights. His last two fights have seen him be defeated as he was TKO’d by Jose Aldo in February 2019 then again by Chan Sung Jung in June 2019.

Hadzovic has gone 3-2 in his previous five fights. After ripping off a two-fight winning streak by split decision over Nick Hein and a TKO victory over Marco Polo Reyes, he dropped a decision loss to Christos Giagos.

