UFC Brasilia Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters Face 180-Day Sits

UFC Brasilia is in the books, which means the medical suspensions have been dished out.

This past Saturday night (March 14), UFC Brasilia took place inside the Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil. This was an empty arena show due to an executive order put in place over fears of the coronavirus. UFC president Dana White has insisted that barring a complete shutdown by the United States government, all UFC events will take place as planned.

UFC Brasilia Medical Suspensions

The Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission has released the medical suspensions for UFC Brasilia. John Makdessi and Veronica Macedo are facing the lengthiest sits at 180 days. Peep the full list of medical suspensions below (via MMAFighting.com).

Bea Malecki: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Veronica Macedo: Suspended 180 days pending clearance of right thumb injury; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Bruno Silva: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

David Dvorak: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Mayra Bueno Silva: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Maryna Moroz: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Rani Yahya: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Enrique Barzola: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Elizeu Zaleski: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Alexey Kunchenko: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Amanda Ribas: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Randa Markos: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Jussier Formiga: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Brandon Moreno: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Francisco Trinaldo: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

John Makdessi: Suspended 180 days pending clearance from oral and maxillofacial doctor; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Johnny Walker: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Nikita Krylov: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Renato Moicano: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Damir Hadzovic: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Demian Maia: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Gilbert Burns: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Kevin Lee: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Charles Oliveira: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

UFC Brasilia was headlined by a lightweight clash. Charles Oliveira shared the Octagon with Kevin Lee, who missed weight going into the bout. Early in the third round, Lee went for a takedown but fell right into a guillotine choke. Lee had no choice but to tap. Oliveira is now riding a seven-fight winning streak.

Oliveira isn’t the only one who scored a big win this past weekend. Gilbert Burns and Demian Maia collided in the co-main event. While both men are experts on the ground, Burns is no slouch on the feet. He proved it by stopping Maia via TKO in the opening frame.