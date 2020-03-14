UFC Brasilia Results: Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira

UFC Brasilia goes down tonight (Saturday, March 14, 2020) from the Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira in a lightweight bout.

Lee had gone 2-3 in his previous five fights heading into this fight. He snapped a two-fight losing streak by KO’ing Gregor Gillespie at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York in his previous fight. Lee made his return to lightweight in this fight after moving to welterweight following this loss to Al Iaquinta in the main event of UFC on Fox 31. He would lose to Rafael dos Anjos at the UFC Rochester event.

Entering this fight, Oliveira had been on a hot streak that includes six consecutive submission victories. In his previous bout, he KO’d Jared Gordon at the UFC Sao Paulo event from the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Before that, he picked up a TKO win over Nik Lentz at the UFC Rochester event from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York on ESPN+.

In the co-headliner, Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns in a welterweight bout took place. Rounding out the five bout main card is Renato Moicano vs. Damir Hadzovic in a lightweight bout, Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov in a light heavyweight bout, and Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi in a lightweight showdown.

Quick UFC Brasilia Results

Main Card (6 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Lightweight: Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira

Welterweight: Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns

Lightweight: Renato Moicano vs. Damir Hadzovic

Light heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov

Lightweight: Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi

Preliminary Card (3 PM ET, ESPN+)

Flyweight: Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno

Strawweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Randa Markos

Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos def. Aleksei Kunchenko by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs. Enrique Barzola declared a majority draw (28-29, 28-28, 28-28)

Flyweight: Maryna Moroz def. Mayra Bueno Silva by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Flyweight: David Dvorak def. Bruno Silva by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Bantamweight: Bea Malecki def. Veronica Macedo by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

