UFC Brasilia Weigh-in Results: Kevin Lee Misses Weight

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is in Brasilia, Brazil this Saturday, March 14 for a closed-door event due to the Coronavirus.

Although no fans will be in attendance the event will go on. In the main event, Kevin Lee will look to extend his winning streak to two when he battles Charles Oliveira.

The co-main attraction sees Demian Maia battle a fellow Brazilian grappling specialist in Gilbert Burns. The card also sees the return of Johnny Walker, the lightweight debut on Renato Moicano and a very intriguing flyweight bout between Jussier Formiga and Brandon Moreno.

The card goes down at 3 p.m. ET, moved two hours earlier, and will now be broadcasted on big ESPN.

Here are the UFC Brasilia weigh-in results:

Main Card (ESPN)

Lightweight: Kevin Lee (158.5) vs. Charles Oliveira (156)

Welterweight: Demian Maia (170.5) vs. Gilbert Burns (170.5)

Lightweight: Renato Moicano (155.5) vs. Damir Hadzovic (155)

Light heavyweight: Johnny Walker (206) vs. Nikita Krylov (206)

Lightweight: Francisco Trinaldo (156) vs. John Makdessi (155)

Prelims (ESPN+)