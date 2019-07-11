UFC Brings Back Brandon Moreno, To Fight Newly Signed Askar Askarov

The return of the flyweights? After many assumed the division was over with, as they had less than 15 fighters, the UFC is signing some new and old blood at 125-pounds. According to Brett Okamoto, the Las Vegas-based promotion signed flyweight Askar Askarov, while MMA Uno reported they re-signed Brandon Moreno who was cut during the flyweight purge.

Now, Marc Raimondi reports that the two will indeed stay at flyweight and fight each other on September 21 at UFC Mexico City.

Askar Askarov vs. Brandon Moreno is verbally agreed for UFC Mexico City on Sept. 21, sources told ESPN's Brett Okamoto and myself. This is a flyweight bout between two recent signees. More:https://t.co/6RoaG25IVu — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) July 11, 2019

Moreno went 3-2 in the UFC before getting cut and then went to LFA. There, in his lone fight, he won the flyweight title with a TKO win over Maikel Perez. The Mexican beat Louis Smolka, Ryan Benoit, and Dustin Ortiz in his UFC run before losses to Sergio Pettis and Alexandre Pantoja.

Askarov, meanwhile, is 10-0 as a pro and last fought in ACB. All of his 10 wins have come by stoppage with seven by submission and three by knockout. The 26-year-old last fought back in May of 2018.

UFC Mexico City goes down on September 21 and is currently without a main event.