UFC On ESPN+ 1 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Tonight (Jan. 18)

The UFC on ESPN+ 1 ceremonial weigh-ins are set to go down tonight.

Setting The Stage

Tomorrow night (Jan. 19), UFC on ESPN+ 1 will take place inside the Barcalys Center in Brooklyn, NY. In the main event, UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo will defend his gold against bantamweight kingpin T.J. Dillashaw. Both men tipped the scales earlier today and made championship weight. Cejudo clocked in at 124.4 pounds, while Dillashaw weighed in at 124.6 pounds. You can peep results of the weigh-ins here.

What To Watch Out For In UFC On ESPN+ 1 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

The co-main event will feature a heavyweight clash. Former NFL star Greg Hardy will be making his UFC debut. Sharing the Octagon with him will be Allen Crowder. Hardy has gotten off to a 3-0 start in his professional mixed martial arts career and he’ll look to make a statement tomorrow night. Hardy tipped the scales at 246 pounds, while Crowder hit the 252.6-pound mark.

The ESPN portion of the prelims will be capped off by a lightweight battle. Donald Cerrone will collide with Alex Hernandez. Things got heated at the pre-fight press conference with Hernandez firing off verbal shots at Cerrone. It’ll be interesting to see if that spills over into the staredowns.

The live stream of the UFC on ESPN+ 1 ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 6 p.m. ET.

When the UFC on ESPN+ 1 ceremonial weigh-ins wrap up, let us know who you thought had the most intense staredown.