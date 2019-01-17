UFC On ESPN+ 1 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live Stream Today (Jan. 17)

UFC Brooklyn is just two days away, but the pre-fight presser goes down today (Jan. 17).

UFC Brooklyn is set to take place on Jan. 19 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Taking center stage in the main event will be a flyweight title bout. The 125-pound champion Henry Cejudo will defend his gold against bantamweight king T.J. Dillashaw. The co-main event will see Greg Hardy make his UFC debut against Allen Crowder.

Today’s presser will have appearances from Cejudo and Dillashaw. Donald Cerrone and Alex Hernandez will also be a part of the press conference. The lightweights will compete in the featured bout of the ESPN portion of the prelims. The live stream will begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Take a look at the full UFC on ESPN+ card below:

Main Card (ESPN+)

Henry Cejudo (c) vs. T.J. Dillashaw – For the UFC flyweight title

Allen Crowder vs. Greg Hardy

Gregor Gillespie vs. Yancy Medeiros

Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz

Rachael Ostovich vs. Paige VanZant

Karl Roberson vs. Glover Teixeira

Prelims (ESPN)

Donald Cerrone vs. Alexander Hernandez

Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski

Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Castro

Mario Bautista vs. Cory Sandhagen

Prelims (ESPN+)

Dennis Bermudez vs. Te Edwards

Belal Muhammad vs. Geoff Neal

Chance Rencountre vs. Kyle Stewart

Join us for live coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 1. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.