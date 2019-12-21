UFC Busan Highlights: Alexandre Pantoja KO’s Matt Schnell

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Matt Schnell was a slugfest at UFC Busan.

The two fighters met in a flyweight bout at the UFC Busan event on Saturday morning (December 21, 2019) from the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

This was a back and forth fight right out of the gate. In the end, it was Pantoja getting the KO win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

