UFC Busan Highlights: Amanda Lemos Taps Miranda Granger

Amanda Lemos vs. Miranda Granger ended in fireworks at UFC Busan.

The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight bout at the UFC Busan event on Saturday morning (December 21, 2019) from the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

In the first round of the fight, Lemos managed to lock in a rear-naked choke to pick up the submission win.

UFC Busan Results: Chan Sung Jung vs. Frankie Edgar



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Amanda Lemos put her to sleep almost instantly 😳 #UFCBusan pic.twitter.com/YOwosZQr27 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 21, 2019

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Busan. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.