UFC Busan Highlights: Chan Sung Jung Smashes Frankie Edgar

Chan Sung Jung scored the biggest win thus far in his MMA career when he beat Frankie Edgar at UFC Busan.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Busan event on Saturday morning (December 21, 2019) from the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

Right out of the gate in the first round, Jung stunned him before dropping him. Jung peppered him with strikes while having him flattened out. Once Edgar got back to his feet, Jung landed a flurry of strikes and dropped him again until the fight was called off.

UFC Busan Results: Chan Sung Jung vs. Frankie Edgar



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Jung entered this fight with a 2-2 record in his last four bouts. He’s only fought three times in the last three years with a win over Dennis Bermudez by KO in 2017, a loss to Yair Rodríguez, and a win over Renato Moicano by TKO earlier this year.

Edgar was last seen in the Octagon when he lost to Max Holloway for the featherweight title by unanimous decision at the UFC 240 pay-per-view event from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Before this, he scored a unanimous decision win over Cub Swanson. The fight came back in April of 2018 at the UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Lee event. As a result of the win, he earned a title shot against “Blessed.”

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Busan. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.