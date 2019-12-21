UFC Busan Highlights: Charles Jourdain Stuns Dooho Choi

Charles Jourdain stunned Dooho Choi at UFC Busan.
The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Busan event on Saturday morning (December 21, 2019) from the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.
After putting on an impressive first round, Charles Jourdain rallied back at the end of the round only to score a nasty TKO win in the second round.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
Choi entered this fight with a 3-2 pro-MMA record with his last two fights seeing him suffer defeats. He lost by decision to Cub Swanson at the UFC 206 pay-per-view event and by TKO to Jeremy Stephens in January 2018.
This fight only marked the second UFC bout for Jourdain, who suffered a decision loss to Des Green at the UFC on ESPN+ 10 event.
