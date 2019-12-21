UFC Busan Highlights: Da Un Jung Flattens Mike Rodriguez

Da Un Jung vs. Mike Rodriguez ended quickly at UFC Busan.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Busan event on Saturday morning (December 21, 2019) from the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

In the first round of the fight, Jung scored a KO win when he a straight right hand then swarmed him with strikes.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

WHAT. A. FINISH.



🇰🇷 Da-un Jung left a statement here at home!



➡️ Watch LIVE on E+ pic.twitter.com/gwV9BF68k2 — UFC (@ufc) December 21, 2019

Jung went on a 10-fight winning streak to earn a contract with the UFC. In his promotional debut, he beat Khadis Ibragimov in August by submission.

Rodriguez was 1-1-1 entering this fight. He lost to Devin Clark by unanimous decision at the UFC 223 pay-per-view event before scoring a TKO win over Adam Milstead in December 2018. In his previous fight, it was originally a unanimous decision win for John Allan Arte; overturned after he was tested positive for banned hormone in July 2019.

