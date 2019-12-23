UFC Busan Medical Suspensions: Frankie Edgar Faces 180-Day Sit

The UFC Busan medical suspensions are in.
Six fighters will be sitting on the sidelines for six months unless they can get cleared. One of those fighters is Frankie Edgar. Edgar was stopped by Chan Sung Jung in the first round. “The Answer” was handed a 180-day medical suspension. He can return to action sooner if he’s cleared by an oral and maxillofacial doctor (OMF). All medical suspensions were handled by the UFC rather than a regulating body.
Peep the full list of UFC Busan medical suspensions (via The Underground).
- Chan Sung Jung: 7 Days to K. Zombie for Mandatory Rest
- Frankie Edgar: 180 Days to Edgar TKO or cleared by OMF for Right Orbital – 60 Days Mandatory and 45 No Contact
- Volkan Oezdemir: 30 Days to Oezdemir for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact
- Aleksandar Rakic: 180 Days to Rakic for Left Shin Hematoma or cleared by PCP and 30 Days Mandatory
- Charles Jourdain: 30 Days to Jourdain for Hard bout and 21 Days No Contact
- Dooho Choi: 180 Days to Choi for TKO and Left Wrist or cleared by Ortho and 45 Day Mandatory and 30 Days No Contact
- Da Un Jung: 7 Days to Jung for Mandatory Rest
- Mike Rodriguez: 180 Days to Rodriguez or cleared by Dentist and 60 Day Mandatory and 45 No Contact
- Jun Yong Park: 7 Days to Park for Mandatory Rest
- Marc-Andre Barriault: 30 Days to Barriault for Nasal Laceration and 21 Days No Contact
- Kyung Ho Kang: 30 Days to Kang for Left Brow Laceration and 21 Days No Contact
- Liu Pingyuan: 30 Days to Pingyuan for Left Eyelid Laceration and 21 Days No Contact
- Ciryl Gane: 7 Days to Gane for Mandatory Rest
- Tanner Boser: 45 Days to Boser for Hard bout and Right Eyelid Laceration and 30 Days No Contact
- Seungwoo Choi: 30 Days to Choi for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact
- Suman Mokhtarian: 45 Days to Mokhtarian for Hard bout and Right Cheek Laceration and 30 Days No Contact
- Omar Morales: 7 Days to Morales for Mandatory Rest
- Dong Hyun Kim: 30 Days to Kim for Hard bout and 21 Days No Contact
- Alexandre Pantoja: 30 Days to Pantoja for Right Shoulder pain and 21 Days No Contact
- Matt Schnell: 60 Days to Schnell for KO and 30 Days No Contact
- Raoni Barcelos: 30 Days to Barcelos for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact
- Said Nurmagomedov: 30 Days to Nurmagomedov for Right Knee Pain and 21 Days No Contact
- Amanda Lemos: 7 Days to Lemos for Mandatory Rest
- Miranda Granger: 7 Days to Granger for Mandatory Rest
- Heili Alateng: 180 Days to Alateng or Right Foot cleared by X-Ray and 30 Days Mandatory and 21 Day No Contact
- Ryan Benoit: 180 Days to Benoit or Right Thumb clear by X-Ray and 30 Days Mandatory and 21 Days No Contact