UFC Busan Medical Suspensions: Frankie Edgar Faces 180-Day Sit

The UFC Busan medical suspensions are in.

Six fighters will be sitting on the sidelines for six months unless they can get cleared. One of those fighters is Frankie Edgar. Edgar was stopped by Chan Sung Jung in the first round. “The Answer” was handed a 180-day medical suspension. He can return to action sooner if he’s cleared by an oral and maxillofacial doctor (OMF). All medical suspensions were handled by the UFC rather than a regulating body.

Peep the full list of UFC Busan medical suspensions (via The Underground).