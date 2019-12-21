UFC Busan Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Busan post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Today (Saturday, December 20, 2019) the UFC Busan took place inside the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea. The main event will feature a featherweight bout between Frankie Edgar and Chan Sung Jung. The co-main event features a light heavyweight bout between Volkan Oezdemir and Aleksandar Rakic.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Busan card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 8:15 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC Busan post-fight press conference.