UFC Busan Reebok Fighter Payouts: Frankie Edgar Tops List

UFC Busan is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.
UFC Busan (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 23) is set to take place on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea. The main card aired on ESPN+ at 5 a.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN+ at 2 a.m. ET.
Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung in a featherweight bout headlined the show while Volkan Oezdemir vs. Aleksandar Rakic in a light heavyweight bout served as the co-headliner. Jung ended up scoring a knockout win over the former UFC champion. Oezdemir picked up a decision win over Rakic.
Rounding out the six bout main card was Dooho Choi vs. Charles Jourdain in a featherweight bout, Da Un Jung vs. Mike Rodriguez in a light heavyweight bout, Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Jun Yong Park in a middleweight bout, and Kyung Ho Kang vs. Liu Pingyuan in a bantamweight bout.
The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:
Chan Sung Jung: $5,000 def. Frankie Edgar: $20,000
Volkan Oezdemir: $5,000 def. Aleksandar Rakic: $4,000
Charles Jourdain: $3,500 def. Dooho Choi: $5,000
Da Un Jung: $3,500 def. Mike Rodriguez: $4,000
Jun Yong Park: $3,500 def. Marc-Andre Barriault: $3,500
Kyung Ho Kang: $5,000 def. Liu Pingyuan: $3,500
Ciryl Gane: $3,500 def. Tanner Boser: $3,500
Seungwoo Choi: $3,500 def. Suman Mokhtarian: $3,500
Omar Morales: $3,500 def. Dong Hyun Ma: $5,000
Alexandre Pantoja: $5,000 def. Matt Schnell: $5,000
Raoni Barcelos: $4,000 def. Said Nurmagomedov: $3,500
Amanda Lemos: $3,500 def. Miranda Granger: $3,500
Heili Alateng: $3,500 def. Ryan Benoit: $5,000