UFC Busan Results: Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung

Check out MMA News' UFC Busan results, featuring a main event meeting between Chan Sung Jung vs. Frankie in a featherweight bout.

UFC Busan goes down today (Sat. December 21, 2019) from the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Frankie Edgar and Chan Sung Jung in a featherweight bout.

Jung entered this fight with a 2-2 record in his last four bouts. He’s only fought three times in the last three years with a win over Dennis Bermudez by KO in 2017, a loss to Yair Rodríguez, and a win over Renato Moicano by TKO earlier this year.

Edgar was last seen in the Octagon when he lost to Max Holloway for the featherweight title by unanimous decision at the UFC 240 pay-per-view event from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Before this, he scored a unanimous decision win over Cub Swanson. The fight came back in April of 2018 at the UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Lee event. As a result of the win, he earned a title shot against “Blessed.”

The co-headliner will see Volkan Oezdemir vs. Aleksandar Rakic in a light heavyweight collision.

Dooho Choi vs. Charles Jourdain in a featherweight bout, Da Un Jung vs. Mike Rodriguez in a light heavyweight bout, Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Jun Yong Park in a middleweight bout, and Kyung Ho Kang vs. Liu Pingyuan in a bantamweight bout rounds out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights from Busan. Check out MMA News’ UFC Busan results below:

Quick UFC Busan Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 5 a.m. ET)

Featherweight bout: Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung

Light heavyweight bout: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Featherweight bout: Dooho Choi vs. Charles Jourdain

Light heavyweight bout: Da Un Jung vs. Mike Rodriguez

Middleweight bout: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Jun Yong Park

Bantamweight bout: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Liu Pingyuan

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 2 a.m. ET)

Heavyweight bout: Tanner Boser vs. Ciryl Gane

Featherweight bout: Suman Mokhtarian vs. Seungwoo Choi

Lightweight bout: Dong Hyun Ma vs. Omar Morales

Flyweight bout: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Matt Schnell

Bantamweight bout: Raoni Barcelos vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Women’s flyweight bout: Amanda Lemos vs. Miranda Granger

**Keep refreshing for live results**