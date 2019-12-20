UFC Busan Weigh-in Results: Everyone Makes Weight

The UFC’s final card of the year and the decade goes down on Saturday from Busan, South Korean and every fighter have made weight. The weigh-ins also tied the UFC record for the shortest time done as it took only 23 minutes.

In the main event, former UFC lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar steps in on short notice to take on Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie” in the Zombie’s backyard. Edgar was expected to move down to bantamweight on Jan. 25 but this opportunity came up and he took it.

The co-main attraction pairs two knockout artists against one another as Volkan Oezdemir is looking to make it two in a row as he battles surging prospect, Aleksandar Rakic.

Here are the full UFC Busan weigh-in results (via MMA Junkie).

Main Card (ESPN+, 5 a.m. ET)

Frankie Edgar (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)

Volkan Oezdemir (206) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (206)

Dooho Choi (146) vs. Charles Jourdain (146)

Da Un Jung (206) vs. Mike Rodriguez (206)

Marc-Andre Barriault (186) vs. Jun Yong Park (186)

Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Liu Pingyuan (136)

Prelims (ESPN, 2 a.m. ET)