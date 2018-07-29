UFC Calgary Bonuses, Attendance, & Live Gate Revealed

The UFC Calgary bonuses, attendance, and live gate have been released.

Last night (July 28), UFC Calgary took place inside the Scotia Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Headlining the card was a lightweight scrap between former UFC 155-pound champion Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier. In the end, it was Poirier who scored a second-round TKO victory.

The co-main event saw former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo go one-on-one with Jeremy Stephens. While some were counting out Aldo due to his two TKO losses to Max Holloway, “Scarface” proved why he’s considered to be the greatest 145-pounder of all time. He crumbled Stephens with a body shot and finished him on the ground with strikes. This was Aldo’s first non-title bout in the UFC.

UFC Calgary Bonuses

Two “Performance of the Night” bonuses were given and there was no doubt that Poirier would become $50,000 richer. This is Poirier’s ninth public bonus, third for “Performance of the Night.” Joining him is Aldo, who brings in his fifth bonus, first for “Performance of the Night.”

“Fight of the Night” honors went to a preliminary bout between John Makdessi and Ross Pearson (see highlights here). Makdessi was in firm control throughout the fight, but Pearson kept moving forward no matter how many clean shots he was eating. Pearson also got in some strikes too, but it was no match for Makdessi who walked away with a unanimous decision victory.

UFC Calgary Attendance & Live Gate

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew a crowd of 10,603. The live gate was $1.3 million. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Calgary. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Do you agree with the choice of bonus winners for UFC Calgary?