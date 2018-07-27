UFC Calgary Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Tonight (July 27)

The UFC Calgary ceremonial weigh-ins are set to begin.

Setting The Stage

Tomorrow night (July 28), UFC Calgary takes place inside the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. In the main event, former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez will go one-on-one with Dustin Poirier in a rematch from their May 2017 encounter. Alvarez tipped the scales earlier today at 155 pounds, while Poirier clocked in at 156 pounds. Both men will face off for the cameras and fans.

This rematch is over one year in the making. Alvarez vs. Poirier I ended in controversial fashion. Alvarez landed illegal knee strikes to the head of a downed Poirier. The fight was ruled a No Contest. Both men have vowed to ensure there is a definitive ending this time.

What to Watch Out For in UFC Calgary Ceremonial Weigh-ins

Featherweight co-headliners Jose Aldo and Jeremy Stephens will also be in attendance. Aldo weighed in at 146 pounds, while Stephens tipped the scales at 144 pounds. While there isn’t any bad blood between the two, their staredown could be intense as both men know the stakes going into their bout.

Another bout that is sure to provide some fireworks is the strawweight clash between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Tecia Torres. Alex Hernandez has only had one UFC fight, but has already shown his level of intensity. When he faces off with his opponent Olivier Aubin-Mercier, things should get interesting.

The live stream of the UFC Calgary ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

When the UFC Calgary ceremonial weigh-ins wrap up, let us know who you thought had the most intense staredown.