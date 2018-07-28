Dustin Poirier got his vindication and his performance makes for some sweet UFC Calgary highlights.

In the main event of UFC Calgary earlier tonight (July 28), Poirier went one-on-one with Eddie Alvarez in a rematch from their May 2017 clash. While that fight ended in a controversial No Contest, there was a definitive ending this time. It was “The Diamond” who emerged victorious.

Alvarez had success in the opening round. He went to the leg kicks and did a good job closing the distance with body shots. Trouble started when he went for takedowns in the second stanza. Alvarez landed an illegal 12-6 elbow and both men were stood back up. Poirier teed off on Alvarez with knees, punches, and an elbow to seal the deal.

Check out the UFC Calgary video highlights below courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News has provided you with the results and video highlights from UFC Calgary. Join us for all the post-fight goodness as well.