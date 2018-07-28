UFC Calgary Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Be sure not to miss the UFC Calgary post-fight press conference once the event concludes.

Tonight (July 28), former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez will go one-on-one with Dustin Poirier. Plus, the co-main event features a bout between former UFC featherweight king Jose Aldo taking on Jeremy Stephens.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. It’s hard to imagine that all four fighters can walk away unscathed, but fingers crossed. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of UFC Calgary card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 10:15 p.m. ET. Check out a full rundown of the card here.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC Calgary post-fight press conference ends.