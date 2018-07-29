UFC Calgary Reebok Fighter Payouts: Three Stars Top List

UFC on FOX 30, also known as UFC Calgary, is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC on FOX 30 took place on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The main card aired on FOX at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 6 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 4 p.m. ET.

Eddie Alvarez ($5,000) vs. Dustin Poirier ($20,000) in a lightweight bout headlined this event while Jose Aldo ($15,000) vs. Jeremy Stephens ($20,000) in a featherweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the four bout main card was Joanna Jedrzejczyk ($10,000) vs. Tecia Torres ($5,000) in a women’s strawweight bout and Olivier Aubin-Mercier ($5,000) vs. Alexander Hernandez ($3,500) in a lightweight bout.

Jordan Mein ($10,000) vs. Alex Morono ($5,000) in a welterweight bout served as the headline for the preliminary portion of this card.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Dustin Poirier: $20,000 def. Eddie Alvarez: $5,000



Jose Aldo: $15,000 def. Jeremy Stephens: $20,000



Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $10,000 def. Tecia Torres: $5,000



Alexander Hernandez: $3,500 def. Olivier Aubin-Mercier: $5,000



Jordan Mein: $10,000 def. Alex Morono: $5,000



Hakeem Dawodu: $3,500 def. Austin Arnett: $3,500



Islam Makhachev: $5,000 def. Kajan Johnson: $5,000



Ion Cutelaba: $4,000 def. Gadzhimurad Antigulov: $3,500



John Makdessi: $10,000 def. Ross Pearson: $20,000



Katlyn Chookagian: $4,000 def. Alexis Davis: $10,000



Dustin Ortiz: $10,000 def. Matheus Nicolau: $4,000



Nina Ansaroff: $4,000 def. Randa Markos: $5,000



Devin Powell: $3,500 def. Alvaro Herrera: $4,000