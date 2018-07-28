Get ready for live UFC Calgary results tonight (Sat. July 28, 2018).
In the main event, former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez will meet Dustin Poirier. The co-main event features a 145-pound match-up between two of the division’s best, as Jose Aldo takes on Jeremy Stephens. Plus, former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk looks to avoid her third straight loss when she meets Tecia Torres.
The first fight will air on UFC Fight Pass at 4 p.m. ET. The action transitions to FOX at 6 p.m. ET. You’ll want to stay on the network at 8 p.m. ET as the main card will air live there as well. Before the event begins, be sure to check out our staff predictions here.
Check out MMA News’ coverage of UFC Calgary below:
Main Card:
- Lightweight: Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier
- Featherweight: Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens
- Women’s strawweight: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres
- Lightweight: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Alexander Hernandez
Preliminary Card:
- Welterweight: Jordan Mein vs. Alex Morono
- Featherweight: Austin Arnett vs. Hakeem Dawodu
- Lightweight: Kajan Johnson vs. Islam Makhachev
- Light heavyweight: Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Ion Cutelaba
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:
- Lightweight: John Makdessi vs. Ross Pearson
- Women’s flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Alexis Davis
- Flyweight: Dustin Ortiz def. Matheus Nicolau via R1 KO (punches, 3:49)
- Women’s flyweight: Nina Ansaroff def. Randa Markos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Lightweight: Devin Powell def. Alvaro Herrera via R1 KO (body kick and punches, 1:52)