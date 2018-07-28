Get ready for live UFC Calgary results tonight (Sat. July 28, 2018).

In the main event, former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez will meet Dustin Poirier. The co-main event features a 145-pound match-up between two of the division’s best, as Jose Aldo takes on Jeremy Stephens. Plus, former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk looks to avoid her third straight loss when she meets Tecia Torres.

The first fight will air on UFC Fight Pass at 4 p.m. ET. The action transitions to FOX at 6 p.m. ET. You’ll want to stay on the network at 8 p.m. ET as the main card will air live there as well. Before the event begins, be sure to check out our staff predictions here.

Check out MMA News’ coverage of UFC Calgary below:

Main Card:

Lightweight: Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier

Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier Featherweight: Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens

Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens Women’s strawweight: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres Lightweight: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Alexander Hernandez

Preliminary Card:

Welterweight: Jordan Mein vs. Alex Morono

Jordan Mein vs. Alex Morono Featherweight: Austin Arnett vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Austin Arnett vs. Hakeem Dawodu Lightweight: Kajan Johnson vs. Islam Makhachev

Kajan Johnson vs. Islam Makhachev Light heavyweight: Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Ion Cutelaba

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims: