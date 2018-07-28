UFC Calgary Video Highlights: Aldo Crumbles Stephens With Body Shot

How’s this for UFC Calgary video highlights: Jose Aldo is back!

Aldo took on Jeremy Stephens in the co-main event of UFC Calgary. The two squared off inside the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. This was Aldo’s first non-title bout in the UFC.

A hard body shot crumbled Stephens in the first round. Some followup ground-and-pound from Aldo and it was over.

Check out the highlights below via UFC’s official Twitter account:

Jeremy Stephens protested the finish, do you agree with the stoppage?