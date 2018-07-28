UFC Calgary Video Highlights: Aldo Crumbles Stephens With Body Shot

How’s this for UFC Calgary video highlights: Jose Aldo is back!
Aldo took on Jeremy Stephens in the co-main event of UFC Calgary. The two squared off inside the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. This was Aldo’s first non-title bout in the UFC.
A hard body shot crumbled Stephens in the first round. Some followup ground-and-pound from Aldo and it was over.
Check out the highlights below via UFC’s official Twitter account:
Phone booth fighting in round one. #UFCCalgary pic.twitter.com/kEwO14b3NX
— UFC (@ufc) July 29, 2018
ONE.
TWO.
VICIOUS body shots send @JoseAldoJunior home with the win! #UFCCalgary pic.twitter.com/bsoRFJixJU
— UFC (@ufc) July 29, 2018
The 👑 of Rio is back! #UFCCalgary pic.twitter.com/eb9ov9yCGQ
— UFC (@ufc) July 29, 2018
WHAT A MOMENT. #UFCCalgary pic.twitter.com/H7QDeVsB4F
— UFC (@ufc) July 29, 2018
BIG MOOD! #UFCCalgary pic.twitter.com/noi2iJukhe
— UFC (@ufc) July 29, 2018
MMA News has been providing live coverage of UFC Calgary. We’ve got live results and video highlights. Join us for post-fight tidbits.
Jeremy Stephens protested the finish, do you agree with the stoppage?