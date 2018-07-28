UFC Calgary Video Highlights: Cutelaba Finishes Antigulov

Ion Cutelaba is back and he’s a shining star on the UFC Calgary video highlights.
Cutelaba got the FOX portion of the UFC Calgary prelims started with a TKO victory over Gadzhimurad Antigulov. Going into the fight, Antigulov was riding a 14-fight winning streak. Meanwhile, Cutelaba hadn’t competed since June 2017.
Ring rust be damned, Cutelaba was on point on this night. His elbows on a tired Antigulov was the beginning of the end. Referee Marc Goddard saw that while Antigulov remained on his feet, he wasn’t defending himself efficiently. As a result, the fight was stopped.
Check out the finish below courtesy of the UFC’s Twitter page:
You won't like it when he's angry.
