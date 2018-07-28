UFC Calgary Video Highlights: Jedrzejczyk Outmatches Torres

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is back to the taste of victory and we’ve got the video highlights.

The former strawweight ruler did battle with Tecia Torres on the main card of UFC Calgary earlier tonight (July 28). The bout took place inside the Scotia Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. It was the first non-title bout for Jedrzejczyk since Dec. 2014.

Torres fought hard and was never out of the fight, but the former champion’s work rate on the feet was just too much. Jedrzejczyk’s near flawless takedown defense also allowed her to keep her output going. In the end, it was Jedrzejczyk who earned a unanimous decision win.

Check out the video highlights via UFC’s official Twitter account:

