UFC Calgary Video Highlights: Makdessi Defeats Pearson in War

Of course John Makdessi and Ross Pearson made the UFC Calgary video highlights.

Earlier tonight (July 28), Makdessi and Pearson went one-on-one inside the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. This was the featured bout on the UFC Fight Pass portion of the UFC Calgary prelims. Makdessi and Pearson went the distance in a “Fight of the Night” candidate.

While Makdessi was in control for most of the fight, Pearson never stopped throwing leather and ate some heavy strikes that might’ve finished lesser fighters. In the end it was Makdessi who earned the unanimous decision win.

The UFC’s official Twitter page posted highlights, which you can see below:

