UFC Calgary Video Highlights: Makhachev Submits Johnson

Islam Makhachev’s submission adds to the list of UFC Calgary video highlights.

On the FOX portion of the UFC Calgary prelims, Makhachev took on Kajan Johnson. While Johnson was riding a four-fight winning streak, Makhachev hadn’t lost a fight since Oct. 2015. On this night, it was Makhachev who walked out of Calgary, Alberta, Canada with a victory.

Makhachev remained patient in the opening frame and didn’t rush a takedown attempt. When the opportunity presented itself, Makhachev brought Johnson down to the mat and worked his magic. He pulled off a submission via armbar.

Check it out below via the FOX Sports UFC Twitter page:

Islam Makhachev getting that W with @TeamKhabib in his corner 🙌. pic.twitter.com/lFRmvoKi4T — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 28, 2018

Keep it locked on MMA News as we’ve been providing live coverage of UFC Calgary. Join us for live results, UFC Calgary video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.