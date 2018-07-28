UFC Calgary Video Highlights: Ortiz Head Kicks Nicolau Into Oblivion

The UFC Calgary video highlights roll along and this time it’s Dustin Ortiz who takes the spotlight.

On the UFC Fight Pass portion of the UFC Calgary card, Ortiz clashed with fellow flyweight Matheus Nicolau. The action took place inside the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Ortiz was in search of his third straight win. He found it in a big way.

Ortiz was able to get past Nicolau’s defense to get in a head kick that sent his opponent to the canvas. Ortiz followed that up with some ground-and-pound to put Nicolau to sleep. This is the second knockout victory in Ortiz’s three-fight streak.

See the finish below courtesy of the UFC’s Twitter page:

