UFC Calgary Video Highlights: Devin Powell Earns Body Kick KO

Devin Powell has found himself on the bright side of video highlights.

In the first bout of the UFC Calgary prelims airing on UFC Fight Pass, Powell went one-on-one with Alvaro Herrera. It didn’t take long for Powell to find the sweet spot. A devastating body kick had Herrera hurt and retreating. Lightning struck twice as Powell connected with another body kick and some ground-and-pound to finish the fight.

Check out the finish courtesy of the UFC’s Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Calgary. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.