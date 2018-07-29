UFC Calgary Viewership Fails to Reach 1.5 Million on Fast Nationals

Fast Nationals for the UFC Calgary viewership have been released and it looks to be quite disappointing because of how action-packed the event was.

The FOX broadcast drew 1,461,000 viewers overnight (via MMAFighting.com). The event took an overnight rating of 0.6 in the 18-49 demo. This card wasn’t faced with stiff competition, but still ended up losing in viewers to NBC, CBS, and ABC in the 8-10 p.m. time slot. The fast nationals do not take into account fight coverage in the Pacific timezone. Still, the final number is expected to be a new low for UFC on FOX events.

UFC Calgary Viewership Compared

UFC Glendale was the previous UFC on FOX event and it took in an overnight number of 1,780,000. That card was also headlined by Dustin Poirier, who defeated Justin Gaethje via fourth-round TKO. It’s important to note that UFC Glendale’s headliner was longer than the Calgary event’s, so that won’t be as much of a factor when the final numbers are revealed.

In the main event of UFC Calgary, lightweights Poirier and Eddie Alvarez shared the Octagon inside the Scotia Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The bout started off hot in the opening round with Alvarez finding some success closing the distance. Poirier’s patience served him well as he was able to stun Alvarez and finish him off in the second stanza. It was a short, but thrilling clash that certainly didn’t guarantee the need for judges.

The co-main event was even shorter, but it brought fireworks. Former featherweight king Jose Aldo took on Jeremy Stephens. “Lil Heathen” got things going early and tagged Aldo a few times clean. Aldo’s ability to eat the punches and keep moving forward led him to rip a hard punch to the body, which saw Stephens fall to the canvas. Aldo finished the job with ground-and-pound.

The card also saw former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk avoid a three-fight losing streak. She went toe-to-toe with Tecia Torres and earned a unanimous decision victory. Alex Hernandez defeated Olivier Aubin-Mercier via unanimous decision to open the main card.

Did you expect a higher overnight UFC Calgary viewership number?