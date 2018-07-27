UFC Calgary Weigh-ins Results: All Fighters Make Weight

UPDATE: The UFC Calgary weigh-ins have concluded. All 26 fighters on the card have made weight.

The early morning UFC Calgary weigh-ins are set to begin.

The weigh-ins will begin today (July 27) at 11 a.m. ET. All fighters on the UFC Calgary card (see our predictions here) will tip the scales. That includes headliners Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier.

Also set to tip the scales are former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo and Jeremy Stephens. Former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will also weigh in along with her opponent Tecia Torres. In total, 26 fighters will hop on the scale for weigh-ins.

Ceremonial UFC Calgary Weigh-ins Reminder

Later tonight, the fighters will faceoff for the ceremonial weigh-ins. MMA News will be posted the live stream later today so be sure to stick with us. We’ll also be providing live coverage of UFC Calgary tomorrow starting with the UFC Fight Pass prelims.

Keep refreshing this page to see live results below:

Main Card (FOX)

Eddie Alvarez (155) vs. Dustin Poirier (156)

Jose Aldo (146) vs. Jeremy Stephens (144)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (115) vs. Tecia Torres (115)

Alexander Hernandez (155) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (156)

Prelims (FOX)

Jordan Mein (169) vs. Alex Morono (170)

Kajan Johnson (155) vs. Islam Makhachev (156)

Hakeem Dawodu (146) vs. Austin Arnett (145)

Gadzhimurad Antigulov (205) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

John Makdessi (155) vs. Ross Pearson (155)

Alexis Davis (126) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (125)

Dustin Ortiz (125) vs. Matheus Nicolau (126)

Randa Markos (115) vs. Nina Ansaroff (116)

Devin Powell (155) vs. Alvaro Herrera (156)

Is there any fighter you’ll be crossing your fingers for during the UFC Calgary weigh-ins?