UFC ‘Champ-Champ’ Amanda Nunes Wonders If Retirement Looms

Monday, June 15, 2020
By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Amanda Nunes
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Amanda Nunes’ legacy is already set at the age of 32 and she’s wondering if retirement is next.

There is no denying Nunes’ dominance. “The Lioness” reigns as the UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion. Not only has she beaten, but she’s dominated the likes of Cris Cyborg, Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and Holly Holm. She is already considered to be a lock for the UFC Hall of Fame one day.

Amanda Nunes Considering Retirement

Speaking to Esporte Espetacular, Nunes admitted she is contemplating retirement as she has already accomplished so much in MMA competition (h/t MMAFighting).

“Ah, I don’t know, I’ve achieved everything I wanted,” Nunes said. “I’m well, I can go on with my life, maybe a [take] new step, maybe find new talents, help some girls there…maybe be a coach, too.

“I’m in a moment that I can retire, you know, and I’m in a moment that I can fight. I’m fine. There’s nothing else to be done right now in the division. The Hall of Fame will come, for sure. My life going forward, if I do stop now, the UFC will give me every support I need to continue having my money and work.”

Nunes is coming off a one-sided unanimous decision victory over Felicia Spencer. It was her first successful UFC featherweight title defense. She made history by becoming the first UFC “champ-champ” to successfully defend both titles while reigning.

After the dominating victory over Spencer, Nunes revealed she plans to take some time off. “The Lioness” said she wanted to rest and focus on becoming a mother for the remainder of 2020. If she ultimately decides to hang up her gloves, fight fans won’t soon forget “The Lioness.”

If Nunes never steps back inside the Octagon, she’ll leave with a pro MMA record of 20-4. She’ll also walk away having successfully defended the bantamweight championship five times and having one successful featherweight title defense.

