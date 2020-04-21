UFC Champ-Champ Amanda Nunes Won’t Be Fighting On May 9

Amanda Nunes isn’t interested in rushing things amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Nunes is the reigning UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion. She was scheduled to put her 145-pound gold on the line against Felicia Spencer on May 9 at UFC 250 in Brazil. The UFC was forced to change direction for their May 9 show, which will now be held in an undisclosed location.

Amanda Nunes Won’t Compete On May 9 UFC Card

Nunes vs. Spencer was initially set to be featured on the updated May 9 card. As it turns out, that won’t be the case. Nunes revealed to CBS Sports that she won’t be fighting on May 9.

“Actually, I’m not fighting May 9,” Nunes said. “I’m going to fight, [but] I don’t know yet. I don’t think this is the right time for me right now to fight. Let this coronavirus pass a little bit so I can at least have a full camp. We can maybe see around June, [but] let’s see what is going to happen. But I’m not fighting [May 9].”

Nunes has yet to put her women’s featherweight gold on the line since capturing the title back in Dec. 2018. “The Lioness” is hardly to blame as the UFC was looking to beef up the division. With finishing victories over Megan Anderson and Zarah Fairn, Spencer became the clear number one contender.

In 2019, Nunes had two successful bantamweight title defenses. She starched Holly Holm back in July with a TKO victory via head kick and punches. She followed that up with a unanimous decision victory over Germaine de Randamie, who was the first UFC women’s featherweight champion.

Time will tell when Nunes vs. Spencer will be rebooked. Be sure to keep it locked on MMA News for the latest on Nunes’ first UFC women’s featherweight title defense.