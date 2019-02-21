UFC Champ Rose Namajunas Inks Reebok Sponsorship

UFC women’s strawweight champion “Thug” Rose Namajunas announced yesterday (Wed. February 20, 2019) she has inked a sponsorship deal with Reebok. All fighters in the UFC are required to wear Reebok due to the promotion’s deal with the company. However, only a few fighters have individual sponsorship deals.
Namajunas joins the likes of Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Paige VanZant, Chris Weidman, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and Sage Northcutt. Check out Namajunas’ official announcement below:
“Excited to announce my partnership with @reebok! #SoleFury#SplitFrom #reebokathlete”
“Thug” is gearing up to make her next 115-pound title defense. She’ll face Jessica Andrade at the UFC 237 pay-per-view (PPV) on May 11th in Rio de Janeiro from the Jeunesse Arena. Check out the UFC 237 card thus far below:
- Women’s Strawweight: (C) Rose Namajunas vs. Jéssica Andrade
- Light heavyweight: Antônio Rogério Nogueira vs. Ryan Spann
- Women’s bantamweight: Bethe Correia vs. Irene Aldana
- Middleweight: Anderson Silva vs. Jared Cannonier
What do you think about Namajunas signing a deal with Reebok?