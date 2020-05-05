UFC Champion Henry Cejudo Would ‘Marry’ Jose Aldo To Fight Him

UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo still has his sights set on a bout with Jose Aldo.

Cejudo was scheduled to put his 135-pound gold on the line against Aldo this Saturday night (May 9). Travel issues due to the coronavirus pandemic forced the UFC to replace Aldo with Dominick Cruz. While Cejudo is focused on the task at hand this weekend, he still wants a piece of Aldo.

Cejudo Says He’d Marry Aldo Just To Fight Him

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Cejudo claimed that visa issues got in the way of his bout with Aldo. “Triple C” said that he’d be willing to marry Aldo in order to get him to the United States so they can do battle (via MMAMania.com).

“I told Dana White, I’ll take this fight with Dominick Cruz but I don’t want to leave Jose ‘Baldo’ off the hook,” Cejudo told TMZ Sports. “If I have to marry him to fight him, then I will do that. I will literally marry the dude to take the dude out. He’s having visa issues … I will get on one knee to beat his ass.”

Aldo was named the next title challenger despite losing his bantamweight debut to Marlon Moraes back in Dec. 2019. Aldo fell short via split decision. His replacement, Cruz, last fought back in Dec. 2016 and that was a unanimous decision loss.

When Cejudo collides with Cruz, he’ll do so inside the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. There will be no fans in attendance as the event is being held behind closed doors. The bantamweight title bout takes the co-headlining spot for UFC 249. The main event will be an interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

